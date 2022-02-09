OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,180 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $487,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

