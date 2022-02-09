OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

