OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,870 iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $26.86.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

