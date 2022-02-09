OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 32,432 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.62% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October alerts:

TSOC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.