OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

