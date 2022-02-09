Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $90.09 and last traded at $86.89, with a volume of 45347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

