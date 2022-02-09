ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

