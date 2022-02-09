ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 174.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 673.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

