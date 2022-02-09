onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

