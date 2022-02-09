Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 460.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Ooma worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.84 million, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.