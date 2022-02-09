Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GNSS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of 180.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

