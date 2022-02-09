Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.