O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,354 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $72,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $637.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

