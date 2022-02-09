Orient Walt Price Reaches $0.0090 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $837,717.54 and approximately $20,948.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 66.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.