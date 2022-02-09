Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.00% of Orthofix Medical worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

