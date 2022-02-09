OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 11,402 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSIS traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,423. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

