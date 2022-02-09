OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 11,402 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OSIS traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,423. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
