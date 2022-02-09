Ossiam Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7,916.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 37.34%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.