Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
