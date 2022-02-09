Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. Ozon has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ozon will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ozon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ozon by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Ozon by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

