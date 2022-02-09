Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.76. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 19,081 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.