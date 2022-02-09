Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 12,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $176,445,000 after buying an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

