Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

