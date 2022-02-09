Par Capital Management Inc. Has $109.37 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Par Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 2.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $109,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,136. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock worth $1,035,914 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

