Par Capital Management Inc. Purchases 175,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 377,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 785,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. 96,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

