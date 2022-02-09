Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 2.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $867,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.53. 15,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

