Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.28

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.28 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 24537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.83.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

