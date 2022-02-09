Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of PAYC opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.