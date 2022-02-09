Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

PAYC stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.35. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

