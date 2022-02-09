Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.
PAYC stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.35. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
