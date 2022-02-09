Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $335.01, but opened at $368.82. Paycom Software shares last traded at $353.39, with a volume of 4,719 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.35. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
