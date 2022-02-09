PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Acquires $995,812.58 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

