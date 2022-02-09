PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.38

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 57941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

