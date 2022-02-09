PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PCSB Financial has increased its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

