PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.10% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

ON24 stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $764.89 million and a P/E ratio of -89.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.