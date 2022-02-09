Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

