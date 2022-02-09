Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 4,712 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

