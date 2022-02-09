Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $173.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

