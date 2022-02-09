Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $922.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $925.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.33 and its 200 day moving average is $906.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.