Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5.48 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310,349 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

GE opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

