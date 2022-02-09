Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 21,704 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.