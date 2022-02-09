Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in KeyCorp by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.