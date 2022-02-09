Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 714 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

