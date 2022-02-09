Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,749 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Liquidity Services worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

