Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 39,240 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.52.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

