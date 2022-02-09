Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.14.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $225.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.69 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $12,505,185. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

