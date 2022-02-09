PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $20,165.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

