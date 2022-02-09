Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Position Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,862 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $288,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH remained flat at $$19.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,846. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

