Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$10.52. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 913,264 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,070. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 224,917 shares worth $2,293,325.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

