Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.98 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004875 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $225.98 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

