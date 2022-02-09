Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.39. 64,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,473. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

