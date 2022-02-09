Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

